Free Thanksgiving meals for those in need in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Several places are offering a free Thanksgiving meal to those who are in need across Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs will be hosting its Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal on Thanksgiving Day. They plan to serve 1,400 meals to those in need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal will be served at the following locations:



The Salvation Army Colorado Springs: 908 Yuma Street, Colorado Springs

Manitou Springs City Hall: 606 Manitou Avenue, Manitou Avenue

Fountain Valley Senior Center: 5745 Southmoor Drive, Fountain

Woodland Park Community Church: 900 Evergreen Heights Drive, Woodland Park



Springs Rescue Mission

The Springs Rescue Mission will be holding its annual Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, November 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The rescue mission is located on West Las Vegas Street.

Marian House Soup Kitchen

The Marian House Soup Kitchen will provide a meal for the public on Thanksgiving Day from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Marian House is located on West Bijou Street.

Pueblo

The Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen will serve a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, November 27 starting at 8:30 a.m. The soup kitchen is located on West 7th Street.

Have a Thanksgiving meal for those in need we may have missed? Send us an email at digitalproducer@koaa.com.

