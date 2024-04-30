Free Pueblo Resource Fair and Block Party Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colorado — Dozens of vendors are taking over a city block in Pueblo for a community block party on Tuesday, 4/30/24. All residents of Pueblo are invited to come learn about job opportunities, and fun things to do with the family. The event kicks off at 3:30 p.m. in front of Central High School in Pueblo, Colorado.

This is the third year of the event, hosted by the P.L.A.C.E. or Pueblo’s Legacy and Community Experiences. Their goal is simple- to spread positivity and build community. Dozens of groups and businesses will be there, answering your questions about their services and how to get invoiced in the community.

I spoke with Valerie Harrington, who helped put on the block party. She says we need to focus more on the positive- “Hotels shutting down, we have crime, we already know all that. But what we need to be reminded of is that we’re all in this together. We have these events so we can be reminded just how powerful and resourceful Pueblo is”

The event is scheduled until 6:30 p.m. and the group plans on hosting more events like these in the future. The 200 block of East Orman Ave. will be closed during the block party. This event is free to attend and will have entertainment, food, and prizes.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.