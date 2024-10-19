Free Legal Resource Day happening next week in Pueblo

PUEBLO — There's a free event in Pueblo next week for anyone who wants to know more about the legal system or get some advice.

The Dennis Maes Judicial Building, which is located downtown on Elizabeth Street near West 5th Street, will be hosting its annual Legal Resource Day next Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors can take classes on legal proceedings and get free one-on-one advice from attorneys.

"A lot of people are facing problems, legal problems in the community and there is no other event like this to be able to talk to an attorney for free, especially in Pueblo," said Michala Barnett with Pueblo Combined Courts. "We're limited on resources a lot of the times."

It is recommended that you make an appointment for the one-on-one attorney sessions. You can do so by either going to the judicial building, or by calling them at (719)404-8700.

___





Local juvenile detention space maxed out as smash-and-grab crime continues A rise in smash-and-grab burglaries across Colorado Springs is stirring up frustration for local business owners and law enforcement, as juvenile suspects continue to find their way back out on the street after arrests. 'It's just not justice for our community': District Attorney, CSPD Chief address rise in smash-and-grab crimes

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.