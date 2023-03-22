Free Classes in Pueblo to Help With Colorado Medical Job Shortage

PUEBLO, CO — Free classes are being offered by Pueblo Community College to address the medical job shortage in Colorado.

The college received $750,000 from the Care Forward Colorado Program.

The money will go toward offering free short-term health care training programs in being a nurse aide, medical assistant, phlebotomy technician, paramedic, emergency medical technician, and advanced EMT.

"It fulfills a workforce need. We've seen a drastic decrease in workforce and industry over the past couple years, so we are trying to fulfill that pipeline and help the continuity of care in the workforce," Dean of Health Professional and Public Safety Andrew Miller said.

