Fourth Judicial Chief Deputy District Attorney placed on unpaid leave

KOAA
SOUTHERN COLORADO — News5 is working to learn more about why a high-level Prosecutor with the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's (DA's) Office is on unpaid leave.

The DA's Office confirms Chief Deputy DA Andrew Vaughan has been on unpaid leave since late December, however, they did not give an explanation as to why.

According, to the Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation Council, Vaughan has held an active law license since 2009 with no public disciplinary history on file.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

