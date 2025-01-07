Fourth Judicial Chief Deputy District Attorney placed on unpaid leave

SOUTHERN COLORADO — News5 is working to learn more about why a high-level Prosecutor with the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's (DA's) Office is on unpaid leave.

The DA's Office confirms Chief Deputy DA Andrew Vaughan has been on unpaid leave since late December, however, they did not give an explanation as to why.

According, to the Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation Council, Vaughan has held an active law license since 2009 with no public disciplinary history on file.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___





Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. Matthew Livelsberger: the Springs man found inside the Las Vegas cybertruck

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.