Four unclaimed veterans receive proper burial for their distinguished service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Unclaimed United States Army and Air Force veterans received a proper burial Thursday morning at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

These were military members who died and were not claimed by any family, friends, or legal representative after their bodies returned home from service.

Below are the names of those who were honored:



A1C James Cook US Air Force 1961 – 1965

PV1 Johhny Hollingshed US Army 1976 – 1977

SGT Sharon Jackson US Army 1973 – 1979

SP5 Loren Grigsby US Army 1967 – 1969

"Their souls are already in the presence of our heavenly father, with all the joy and the love of the angels that they are presented to them," said Peter Van Tetley, Chaplain.

Burial at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces who have met a minimum active duty service requirement and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.

____

