Four dead including two children from Monument following crash in Kansas

LINDSBORG, Kansas — Four people, including two children from Monument, are dead following a crash in Kansas early Saturday morning.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on I-135 near Lindsborg, Kansas, which is located about 70 miles north of Wichita.

Kansas Highway Patrol says a Honda SUV was driving the wrong way on the highway when it hit a Toyota SUV.

The children in the Toyota were seven year old Ronan Barton and 13-year-old Jesse Kinney, who were both from Monument. The driver of the Toyota, 31-year-old Lydia Barton of Wichita, also died in the crash.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of the Honda, 36-year-old Jacob Aich of Hutchinson, Kansas, also died in the crash. A passenger in the Honda was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

