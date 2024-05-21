Four Colorado cities make annual list of best places to live in the U.S.

BOULDER, Colo. — The annual list of "best places to live in the United States" from U.S. News is out.

Four cities in Colorado made the list: Colorado Springs (3), Boulder (10), Fort Collins (39) and Denver (40).

Boulder held the top spot two years ago before dropping, likely because U.S. News gave more weight to affordability.

The city is trying to address this. Back in August, it launched the Middle Income Down Payment Assistance Program.

The hope, leaders said, is to help qualifying participants with the down payment on a home. In return, the home will become "permanently affordable" through a deed restriction, according to the city.

Best Places to Live: Colo Springs No. 3, Boulder No. 10

The City of Boulder would provide a loan of up to $200,000 or 30% of the home's sale price, whichever is less. The 0% loan must be repaid in 15 years or whenever the home is refinanced or sold.

Nine months after its launch, no one has signed up, Lyndsy Morse-Casillas with Boulder's Planning and Development Services said.

The city hasn't done any outreach to learn why that is though, Morse-Casillas said, and don't want to speculate.

Since the source of the funding is coming from the city's House to Homeownership Down Payment Assistance Program, which is existing funding, no money will need to be reallocated, Boulder leaders said.

While quality of life is better in Boulder, Colorado Springs ranked higher overall when it comes to value. For instance, the national average to buy a home is about $282,000. In Boulder, the cost of a home is about three times that amount, but in the springs a home costs on average $395,000.