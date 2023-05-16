Colorado Springs drops rank among the best places to live in 2023 to 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Colorado Springs is dropping to rank nine in U.S. News' Best Places to Live in the U.S.2023 to 2024 list. This list compares 150 of the most densely populated areas across the country. It uses data based on affordability, quality of life, desirability, and job market opportunity.

The top spot is claimed by Green Bay, Wisconsin, followed by Huntsville, Alabama at number two, and Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina at number three. Boulder comes in at number 4 as the only other Colorado location on the list.

This year's top 10 are listed below:



Green Bay, Wisconsin Huntsville, Alabama Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina Boulder, Colorado Sarasota, Florida Naples, Florida Portland, Maine Charlotte, North Carolina Colorado Springs Fayetteville, Arkansas

Colorado Springs was previously ranked number two in this list for 2022 to 2023. That same year, Huntsville, Alabama ranked first.

According to U.S. News and World Report, factors involved in the rankings are housing affordability, crime statistics, air quality, price parity, cost of goods and services, and risk and resiliency regarding severe weather.

For 2021 to 2022 Boulder was ranked number one, Raleigh and Durham ranked number two, Huntsville was ranked number three, and Colorado Springs was ranked number six.

City and business leaders have long touted growth and opportunity in Colorado Springs due to the area's beauty and low unemployment rate. With growth comes change. People who once lived here or have lived here for many years recognize a changed city with fast housing growth, more traffic, and concerns about violent crime.

This year, Colorado Springs also ranked number 97 in U.S. News' Best Places to Retire list and second to Boulder in its Best Places to Live in Colorado list.

____

