Fountain Creek neighborhood evacuated for gas leak

FOUNTAIN — There is an evacuation order in effect for the 900 to 1000 blocks of Grinde Drive in Fountain Creek because of a gas leak near Lyckman Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

Everyone is currently being ordered by city officials to evacuate the area immediately.

The area is to the east of Interstate 25 and west of Highway 87 just south of Fountain Creek Regional Park. This includes Fountain View Apartments and nearby homes.

It is unknown what caused the gas leak in the area.

This is a developing story and News5 will update this article when we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.