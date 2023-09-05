Fountain celebrated Labor Day with its annual Fall Festival

FOUNTAIN — Fountain celebrated Labor Day this year with their annual Fall Festival. Monday's celebration was marked by a parade that went down Ohio Ave. from Main St. to Metcalfe Park.

The parade featured members from local ROTC groups, Shriners Fair Royalty, and much more.

Hundreds showed out, and one resident told News5 that the parade has something something for everyone to enjoy each year.

"We love watching the marching band, the horses, he loves the tractors, she loves the cheerleaders, so we love the variety that they have," said Darlene Wilcher, a resident of Fountain.

This was the 53rd year for the the festival, and this year's theme was 'Blues and Barbeque.'

