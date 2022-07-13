Fort Carson's Cherokee West Village Housing Area will begin demolition

FORT CARSON — The U.S. Army Installation Management Command, Fort Carson Directorate of Public Works and Balfour Beatty Communities will begin demolishing 78 housing units on July 13 at 9:30 a.m.

The housing units that are up for demolition are located in the Cherokee West Village Housing Area.

Fort Carson Garrison Commander Colonel Nate Springer will signal the start of the demolition.

This will be phase one of a multi-phased project that will remove 239 old units in order to make way for three and four-bedroom homes for soldiers and families in Fort Carson.

Phase one is expected to be completed by October 2022. Phase two will remove 161 units, and is set to be complete in August 2023.

Cherokee West Village Housing Area was built between 1958-1962 and over the years has housed approximately 57,000 soldiers and families.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.