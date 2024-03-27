Fort Carson to conduct prescribed burns this week until April 15th

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fort Carson will be performing prescribed burns on the Fort Carson training areas and Pinon Canyon Manuever Site starting this week until April 15.

WATCH: Why do we do prescribed burns?

Why do we do prescribed burns?

The prescribed burn program is critical towards reducing potential for wildfires. Prescribed burns will only be conducted if weather conditions are favorable.

The burns are accomplished to facilitate military training within maneuver and training areas. They are carefully executed to reduce heavy vegetation that could potentially lead to and fuel wildland fires like the two that broke out at the end of February.

Smoke from these prescribed burnswill most likely be visible along Interstate 25 and Highway 115 from Colorado Springs to Pueblo or along Highway 350 in Las Animas County.

Smoke from these fires may have an impact on your health. Each burn is conducted with a focus on safety and potential impact for off-site effects of smoke on public health and visibility. By combining favorbale weather conditions with a variety of fire management techniques, Fort Carson officials will work to keep smoke impacts to a minimum.

For extra information about how to protect your health from wood smoke, please visit the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website.

Concerned community members are encouraged to call Fort Carson at 719-526-9849 to voice their concerns.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.