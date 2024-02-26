A second wildland fire has broken out near Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson Emergency Services Fire Department has reported a second wildland fire near Fort Carson.

The fire is reported to have started around 11:30 a.m.

The fire is located near the installation at Training Range 153.

About 100 acres have been affected at this time, with high wind expecting to be a factor.

While located near the first wildland fire, there is no connection made between the two as of now.

There are still no structures or personnel at risk from this fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

