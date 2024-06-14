Watch Now
Fort Carson to conduct noise-generated training Friday morning

Fort Carson
US Army
Fort Carson
Posted at 8:32 PM, Jun 13, 2024

FORT CARSON — The 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson will be conducting a noise-generated training exercise Friday morning.

Fort Carson says the training will happen from 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. and increased noise and smoke are expected.

If you have a noise complaint during this time, you can call the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719)526-9849.
