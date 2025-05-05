Fort Carson to conduct integrated protection exercise Tuesday

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Fort Carson will conduct an integrated protection exercise Tuesday to test the installation's response capabilities in case of an emergency.

The Mountain Post expects the exercise to last several hours. They say it will be staged around Carson Middle School, although more locations may be added.

Fort Carson says their will be an increased presence of emergency personnel in the area, as well as "Exercise in Progress" signage.

The following can expect delays and an increase in traffic in the area as garrison staff conduct the exercise:



service members

families

civilian employees

District 8 employees

District 8 students

The exercise will include the following agencies:

first responder operations (law enforcement, fire and emergency services)

the establishment of the Emergency Operations Center by the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization & Security

involvement of nearly every U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Carson staff element with some 4th Infantry Division assets

District 8

“Conducting this exercise is crucial in evaluating Fort Carson’s ability to respond to emergencies,” said Col. Erik Oksenvaag, garrison commander of Fort Carson. “The safety of our Soldiers, Families and civilians is a top priority of ours. We appreciate District 8’s support in helping us to identify and improve our emergency response procedures so that we may better prepared in the future.”

___





Former Air Force Academy instructors speak out against proposed civilian cuts Though no final decisions have been made, it's worth noting that service members who retire and then teach at the Academy are considered civilian instructors. Former Air Force Academy veterans are speaking out against proposed cuts to civilian staff

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.