Fort Carson to conduct integrated protection exercise Tuesday

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Fort Carson will conduct an integrated protection exercise Tuesday to test the installation's response capabilities in case of an emergency.
The Mountain Post expects the exercise to last several hours. They say it will be staged around Carson Middle School, although more locations may be added.
Fort Carson says their will be an increased presence of emergency personnel in the area, as well as "Exercise in Progress" signage.
The following can expect delays and an increase in traffic in the area as garrison staff conduct the exercise:
- service members
- families
- civilian employees
- District 8 employees
- District 8 students
The exercise will include the following agencies:
- first responder operations (law enforcement, fire and emergency services)
- the establishment of the Emergency Operations Center by the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization & Security
- involvement of nearly every U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Carson staff element with some 4th Infantry Division assets
- District 8
“Conducting this exercise is crucial in evaluating Fort Carson’s ability to respond to emergencies,” said Col. Erik Oksenvaag, garrison commander of Fort Carson. “The safety of our Soldiers, Families and civilians is a top priority of ours. We appreciate District 8’s support in helping us to identify and improve our emergency response procedures so that we may better prepared in the future.”
