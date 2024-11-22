Fort Carson soldiers take part in downed aircraft recovery training Thursday

FORT CARSON — Thursday, soldiers with Fort Carson's 4th Combat Aviation Brigade took part in a hands-on training exercise.

The downed aircraft recovery team training aims at preparing soldiers to save lives in an emergency. In the exercise, soldiers train to quickly fix a downed Black Hawk and get it back in the air.

Some of the participants served as security surrounding the aircraft to protect maintenance crews while they worked.

"It's important so that way we can iron out some of the details," said Sergeant Ricardo Rodriguez, a soldier at Fort Carson. "You know, in the real life scenario, we don't want to have as many mistakes as we can, granted, we're human, and error is human, but we're trying to iron out as much as we can so that it can be muscle memory and we can just recover and have everything work out safely."

If the aircraft is unable to be fixed, the team will work on recovery efforts for both the crew and the aircraft.

