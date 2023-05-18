Fort Carson soldiers participate in gunnery drills Wednesday

FORT CARSON, COLORADO — Soldiers at Fort Carson took part in gunnery drills as part of readiness exercises to be prepared for anything they might face.

Members of the 588th brigade Engineer Battalion participated in live fire drills with the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, which they use in combat. Crews trained to operate and fire from the vehicle while learning how to work with each other to use the vehicle in order to complete missions. Commanders at Fort Carson say that these qualifications not only test soldier's skills, but it also shows the importance of working as a cohesive unit, which is critical in combat.

"These vehicles are only as good as the people who are in them, and these relationships are not easy to build," said Cpt. Alexander Kozhenyakin, Bravo Company Commander. "So going through the trouble shooting process with all the mechanical problems and feeding the weapons, it's very rewarding to see those teams come together."

Commanding officers with the battalion say that they are proud of the men and women that serve with the Bradley, and that the drills, while stressful, also push soldiers to be at their best for anything.

