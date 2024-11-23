Fort Carson officials deliver Thanksgiving meals to those in need

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson officials delivered 2,200 Thanksgiving meals to those in need this week. Fort Carson's Culinary Academy has been preparing Thanksgiving meals for the Salvation Army for nearly 20 years.

The Salvation Army

Officials say they delivered the following:



220 turkeys

300 pounds of green beans

250 pounds of potatoes

300 pies

“We simply could not prepare two thousand plus Thanksgiving meals without the collaboration with the Fort Carson Culinary Academy each year,” said Major Nancy Ball, The Salvation Army El Paso County Coordinator. “This partnership makes a significant impact on our community. It allows us to serve not only those who cannot afford a meal, but also those who are shut-ins and those who have nowhere else to go and want to be around others. The holidays can be very lonely for some individuals and that’s why we serve on Thanksgiving and Christmas day.”

