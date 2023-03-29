Fort Carson man identified as one killed in Palmer Park Blvd. homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department identified a man killed in a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 26th.

On Wednesday the Colorado Springs Police Department released the identity of 23-year-old Brandon Peltier. Originally from Bay City, Michigan, Peltier was stationed at Fort Carson with the United States Army.

The coroner has not released Peltier's cause of death but Peltier's death is being investigated as a homicide.

This is still an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

____

