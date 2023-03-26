Colorado Springs Police investigating a fatal shooting on Palmer Park Blvd

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

At about 3:45 am this morning CSPD received multiple calls for shots fired near Palmer Park Blvd and Circle Drive.

Two people were shot at the scene just outside of NaturalLeaf in the parking lot. One of the victims died at the hospital following the incident while the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

CSPD is not releasing information on suspects or motives at this time but as more information has been released this article will be updated.

