Fort Carson holds hiring event to help service members and veterans find a job

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson officials held a hiring event to help service members, veterans, and military spouses find jobs.

There were more than 80 employees on hand with resources to help make or refine a resume. They also helped people transition into the workforce.

Fort Carson also provided professional headshots for attendees.

This is Fort Carson's largest hiring event of the year, but don't worry if you missed it, there will be another one in June.

