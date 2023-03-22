Fort Carson family's viral deployment video brings in special donations

FORT CARSON, CO — "Bye Dad! We love you. We really like your haircut," says Adalyn Dorn as she talks to her father through the security cameras outside their home.

It's a morning hello she and her sister, Myla, make to their dad, Jordan, who is deployed thousands of miles away.

"Bye dad! We love you," says Myla as she blows kisses to the camera. "Take my heart!"

The gesture was so sweet their mom, Kristy, could not keep it to herself.

"It's too adorable not to share, so I put it together (in a video) and it just it just went wild," Dorn said.

Watch our original coverage.

As it continues to rack up views on Instagram and TikTok, it's also bringing in special surprises. The "Daddy dolls" the girls showed us during the first interview are now created for every family in their soldier's unit. It's all thanks to Hug-A-Hero and USUV Clean.

"They just love and hug those dolls wherever they go," Dorn said.

"When I saw Mama Dorn's post I reached out to (USUV Clean) and asked them if they had any more to donate because it was an amazing, amazing opportunity and they were all about it," said Elissa Faith Dyal from Operation Hug-A-Hero.

The companies sent 50 dolls to the Dorn family home, gifts they got to deliver in person to each family's home.

"I can’t wait to see the smiles on the kid's faces and hopefully it helps the spouses, too," said Dorn.

With the help of soldiers from Jordan's unit, they packed up the dolls to deliver, bringing smiles and love to homes across southern Colorado.

"We just wanted to drop off your Daddy doll," said Dorn as she and her children showed up to bring Daddy dolls to the Wilson home.

"They miss him a lot and I don't think they quite grasp it as much as we do," said Megan Wilson.

Two little girls on a mission to deliver joy, inspired by a mom on a mission to find joy in the struggle of separation.

"When I first posted that video I never thought in one million years it would go so viral, and here we are," Dorn said.

As of this air date, the family's video has had more than 9.8 million views on Instagram and on TikTok more than 2.1 million plays.

You can watch this viral video on Instagram.



