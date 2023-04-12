Fort Carson family reunited following viral deployment videos

FORT CARSON, CO — Whether it's a long-awaited homecoming, or their conversations on their home security cameras while their soldier was deployed, the Dorn family has made millions of people smile.

"Bye dad! We love you. Muah! Muah! Muah! Take my heart!" said 6-year-old Myla Dorn as she spoke to her dad, Army Sgt. First Class and Senior Medic Advisor Jordan Dorn, on their security camera.

One of their latest videos shows the moment their dog got to see Jordan for the first time in six months.

"You get his normal, bark coming through the door, and then came up to me, sniffed me, and realized who it was and then he it almost looks like he's hugging me when he jumps up on me," said Jordan.

Now they're settling back in as a family of four. Just days earlier News 5 was there as they were finally reunited.

"I was definitely speedwalking through the terminal to get out of there," said Jordan. "Every corner I would go around I thought, 'Are we there yet?' I had to brace myself for (my other daughter Adalyn) almost tackling me. Catching her and catching Myla was pretty surreal."

A happy moment they recognize, after three deployments, can come with challenges, too.

"Kristy definitely gives me a little bit of space to adjust," Jordan said. "I think the hardest part for me is coming home and trying to help out as much as possible but not ruining her routine. She's already established and made it work for her for the last six months. The silverware is in a different spot. I got corrected by Myla. I put the forks in the wrong spot. I'm trying to not step on her toes. Cake and ice cream before bed, I think that's a bad idea."

When he was gone, Dorn's wife, Kristy, started to create videos showing the world how they connected. She says it was her way to find happiness in the sadness of the separation.

"This was just a very lonely time for me," Kristy said. "It's hard. I tip my hat to all those single moms out there, military wives, you have to go through this, too, because it's not easy holding down the fort for your whole entire family."

But it's these moments, this joy of their soldier's homecoming, that they hold on to in the long wait to be together again.

