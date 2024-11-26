Fort Carson conducting prescribed burns from now until the end of the year

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson will be conducting prescribed burns at its training areas and the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site starting this week and ending on December 31.

The Mountain Post says this prescribed burn program is critical to reduce the risk of wildfires, and they will only conduct them if the weather is favorable.

Smoke from these burns may be visible from the following areas:



along I-25 from Colorado Springs to Pueblo

along Highway 115 from Colorado Springs to Florence

along Highway 350 in Las Animas County

Prescribed fire smoke can affect your health. For more information on how to protect your health from wood smoke, visit the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's website.

WATCH: Why do we do prescribed burns?

