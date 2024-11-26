Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Fort Carson conducting prescribed burns from now until the end of the year

You could see smoke coming from Fort Carson on and off until the end of the year.
prescribed burn.jpg
Posted
and last updated

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson will be conducting prescribed burns at its training areas and the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site starting this week and ending on December 31.

The Mountain Post says this prescribed burn program is critical to reduce the risk of wildfires, and they will only conduct them if the weather is favorable.

Smoke from these burns may be visible from the following areas:

  • along I-25 from Colorado Springs to Pueblo
  • along Highway 115 from Colorado Springs to Florence
  • along Highway 350 in Las Animas County

Prescribed fire smoke can affect your health. For more information on how to protect your health from wood smoke, visit the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's website.

WATCH: Why do we do prescribed burns?

___



Is it 'truly' affordable to live in Colorado Springs?

How easy is it to find an affordable home? If someone earns $51,000 a year and a third of their income goes to rent, they would need to find an apartment for about $1,280 a month. News5's Eleanor Sheahan takes you on a journey searching for this answer.

The City of Colorado Springs wants public input on affordable housing needs

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community