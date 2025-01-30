Fort Carson conducting nightly field artillery training, loud noises expected

FORT CARSON — The soldiers from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, are scheduled to begin nightly artillery training beginning on Tuesday, February 4.
Training will end on Friday, February 7.
It is a required training to "validate field artillery crews and is a regular part of the 2SBCT's training cycle."
The same combat team conducted a live-fire artillery training from January 21 through January 27.
The training is expected to make noise in the surrounding neighborhoods, but any noise complaints can be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719)526-9849.
