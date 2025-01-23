Fort Carson is conducting live-fire artillery training, extra noise expected in the area

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson began its live-fire artillery training on Tuesday, January 21, and will continue until Monday, January 27.

Soldiers from the 2nd Stryker Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division are required to do this training as a regular part of the 2SBCT's training cycle.

The training does produce noise, but Fort Carson says they are dedicated to being 'good neighbors' and will continue to inform the public when training events will affect neighboring areas.

If you have any complaints, you are encouraged to call the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.





