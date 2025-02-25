Fort Carson conducting field artillery training starting Tuesday through March 7

FORT CARSON — Soldiers from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team in the 4th Infantry Division will conduct field artillery training on Fort Carson from Tuesday until March 7.

The Mountain Post says an increase in noise and dust are expected south of the main post. They say the training is required to validate field artillery crews and is a part of their training cycle.

If you have a noise complaint, you can call the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719)526-9849.

