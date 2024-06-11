Fort Carson completes weeklong 'Ivy Mass' fire training exercise Monday

FORT CARSON — A live fire training exercise dubbed "Ivy Mass" has been taking place on Fort Carson over the past week.

Monday, the media was invited to the Fort Carson Mountain Post to observe some of the training. Participants included the following:



Joint force partners from the Marines

Air Force

Colorado Army National Guard

We heard from Major General David Doyle about why exercises like this one are so beneficial.

"We figure out procedures and the steps that are necessary to work together," said Major General Doyle. "The second thing is that we understand how our networks operate, can we communicate effectively between services. The third thing is we're developing future leaders who now know more about what their sister services can bring to the fight."

___





Four rescued from surging Arkansas River in Pueblo Four people were rescued from the surging Arkansas River in Pueblo Saturday evening. Heavy rainfall combined with the annual runoff have contributed to high water levels downstream of the Pueblo Dam. Four rescued from surging Arkansas River in Pueblo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.