Fort Carson completes weeklong 'Ivy Mass' fire training exercise Monday

FORT CARSON — A live fire training exercise dubbed "Ivy Mass" has been taking place on Fort Carson over the past week.
Monday, the media was invited to the Fort Carson Mountain Post to observe some of the training. Participants included the following:
- Joint force partners from the Marines
- Air Force
- Colorado Army National Guard
We heard from Major General David Doyle about why exercises like this one are so beneficial.
"We figure out procedures and the steps that are necessary to work together," said Major General Doyle. "The second thing is that we understand how our networks operate, can we communicate effectively between services. The third thing is we're developing future leaders who now know more about what their sister services can bring to the fight."
