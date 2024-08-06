Fort Carson begins family housing construction Monday

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson raised the first permanent piece of a new housing project Monday. The section of wall frame is part of one of 56 new homes that will become part of the Cherokee Village West community.
The construction is part of a bigger project to build 200 new homes on Fort Carson in order to replace homes built in the 1950s. Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2025.
This is part of a multi-phased project that removed 239 old units in order to make way for three and four-bedroom homes for soldiers and families in Fort Carson.
