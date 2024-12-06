Former homeless shares how Colorado Springs 'Work COS' helped him to get out of homelessness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs wants to help people get out of homelessness. The program, Work COS, has already helped dozens. Its goal is to provide jobs to people experiencing homelessness.

"I started living in a car, living in hotels," Joshua Oliver said.

Oliver says he was out on the streets for 8 years. He eventually moved to Springs Rescue Mission where he found his second chance to work again.

"They mentioned the Work COS program," Oliver said.

He says he has been part of the city's Keep It Clean team for two years.

Since 2019, the city says 34 people have joined the program, and 25 have graduated.

"We have a guy right now. He owns his place. He works for the street division," Kevin Cole with the City of Colorado Springs.

Oliver says he was excited and happy to have an opportunity to work again.

"It actually allowed me to accomplish the goal I had," Oliver said. "My dream is to have an actual house on my own."

