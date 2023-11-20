Former Denver mayor who served in Carter Administration pays tribute to Rosalynn Carter

DENVER — Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb who served in the Carter Administration is paying tribute to former First Lady Rosalynn Carter who died Sunday at age 96.

“Wilma and I remember Rosalynn fondly as we worked with her and Jimmy in his successful presidential campaign in 1976,” the former mayor said in a statement. “The two of us gave the first contributions from Colorado to Carter for president in December 1974.”

Webb was the Colorado campaign manager for the Carter-Mondale ticket in 1976. Carter appointed Wellington Webb as the Region 8 director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 1977-1981.

Webb served as the city's first Black mayor of Denver from 1991 to 2003.

From coast to coast, figures such as Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi of California and New York Governor Kathy Hochul shared their condolences and reminisced about Carter's impact.