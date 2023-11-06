Former D20 student accused of planning attacks back in court for arraignment

ELBERT COUNTY — A former District 20 student is expected back in an Elbert County court today to be arraigned for charges of allegedly planning attacks on three schools in Colorado Springs.

19-year-old William Whitworth who identifies as "Lilly" was charged in April with felony criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree and misdemeanor interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions, menacing, and criminal mischief.

Today's arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. in an Elbert County courtroom.

According to the arrest affidavit, the Elbert County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in an unincorporated area after a family member in the homemade claims Whitworth had made multiple references to school shootings and even allegedly threatened to shoot up a school.

Deputies spoke to the suspect at home about the concerns and reports of threats to campuses. According to a deputy, Whitworth nodded 'yes' when asked if Whitworth was planning to perform a school shooting.

Deputies noted that the suspect appeared to be intoxicated during their initial contact.

The deputy also asked what school the former D20 student had previously attended, to which Whitworth responded "Timberview Middle School". When asked if this was the school Whitworth was planning on attacking, the suspect nodded and gave "No specific reason" when asked why.

According to the deputy, Whitworth was about a third of the way from performing the school shooting and had been planning for a month or two. Whitworth told deputies that Timberview Middle School on Scarborough Dr in Colorado Springs was one of the "main targets" and the others were churches.

The deputy later asked how much knowledge Whitworth had about school shootings to which Whitworth replied "too much". The affidavit refers to a manifesto with an entire page referencing mass killings. The document allegedly includes drawings of classrooms and a detonator. According to the deputy, the suspect claimed to have found a YouTube video on how to create a detonator.

According to the affidavit, deputies returned to collect evidence where they found more journals with details of a list of firearms and how to 3D print them, detailed lists of numerous named individuals to be killed and their intended casualty versus injury rate, information detailing the creation of improvised explosive devices, and the locations of Timberview Middle School, Prarie Hills Elementary and Pine Creek High Schools.

There were no firearms or explosives in the suspect's possession or in the home at the time of the arrest.