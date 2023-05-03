Preliminary hearing of former District 20 student accused of planning attacks at local schools pushed to June

ELBERT COUNTY, CO — William "Lilly" Whitworth the individual accused of plotting to perform school shootings in the Colorado Springs area was in court Wednesday.

Whitworth joined the scheduled preliminary hearing briefly by video from the Elbert County Jail. The meeting was brief as the defense filed a continuation that would postpone the preliminary hearing to a later date.

After there was no objection from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office on the continuation, Judge Palmer Boyette granted the defense's request, and the preliminary hearing was moved to June 30th.

Whitworth is being held at the Elbert County Jail with a bond set at $750,000.



