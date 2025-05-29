Forest officials remind visitors of proper campfire safety

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — With visitation to the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands (PSICC) on the rise, forest officials are reminding visitors about proper campfire safety.

Over Memorial Day weekend, PSICC says there were more than 20 abandoned campfires.

While patrolling, PSICC says they found found four wildfires, one of which was caused by lightning, and the others were human caused. They say these fires were contained quickly.

PSICC says if you gather around a campfire, make sure to do the following:



build your campfire in an area cleared of vegetation

never abandon or leave a campfire unattended

always have plenty of water and a shovel nearby

extinguish your campfire by drowning, stirring and repeating until it’s the consistency of a mud pie and cold to the touch

If you come across an abandoned campfire, PSICC asks you to extinguish it if possible. You can also report it by calling their non-emergency number at (719)553-1400.

___

Colorado Springs contractor says he lost woman's money as she shares a warning A woman reached out to News5 as she waits for a contractor to fulfill his promise of returning her money after he says he lost it to someone else. Colorado Springs contractor says he lost woman's money as she shares a warning

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.