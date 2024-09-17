Forest health treatments to be implemented in Leadville starting next week

LEADVILLE — The Leadville Ranger District of the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands will be implementing forest health treatments next week.

They will be implemented below the Sugarloaf Dam, which is located near Turquoise Lake.

During the operations, Forest Service Road 113 and the area south of the road will be closed for the following from September 23 to December 15:



public vehicle access

camping

hiking

other recreational activities

The area of this project is about 13,580 acres near the following areas:

Turquoise Lake

Halfmoon Creek

Tennessee Pass

area of Mt. Zion

This project continues the one that began near Tennessee Creek in Leadville back in May.

Noise may be heard as areas nearby will be thinned and regenerated for harvest where treatment isn't happening. Thinning will help provide growing space for trees and reduce fuel loading.

The treatments will help create conditions more resilient to insect infestations and high-intensity wildfires for the next 20 to 30 years.

If you have any questions about the project, you are asked to call San Isabel National Forest Timber Program Manager Lisa Corbin at (719)530-3956. You can also email her at lisa.corbin@usda.gov.

