Food Truck Tuesdays return to Pioneers Museum after COVID caused hiatus

COLORADO SPRINGS — Food truck Tuesdays are back for the summer at the Pioneers Museum in downtown Colorado Springs. "Great, great event for us,” said High Ground Food Truck, Owner, Everton Cameron. Hundreds showed up for the kick-off Tuesday of 2021.

Eight trucks line the walkways in the courtyard of the Pioneers Museum. Food is part of a broader purpose for the event. "We’re just glad to have the community gathering here. This place has been a community gathering place for over 100 years and just happy to offer this event again,” said Diane Stine with the Pioneers Museum. The event went on hiatus a year ago because of the pandemic.

Sixteen food trucks, eight each week, will alternate Tuesdays. Service starts at 11:00 am and ends at 1:30 p.m. In year past there were a dozen trucks each week, but because of lingering COVID-19 concerns the number was reduced for more space in the crowd.

