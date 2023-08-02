Food truck lineup for the 2023 Governor's Plate competition

PUEBLO — Six food trucks from across Colorado are going to compete at the 2023 Governor's Plate competition at the Colorado State Fair on Tuesday, August 29th.
Three of the trucks are returning favorites from past Governor's Plates, while the other three will be competing for the first time.
The competitors will be trying their best to wow Governor Polis and event attendees with sample-sized dishes made with Colorado Proud ingredients.
The competing trucks will be fighting to win the Governor's Plate Award as well as the People's Choice Award.
This year's lineup:
- Anne's A La Mode - Anne's is a returning 2022 Governor's Plate champion from Edgewater. They will be serving apple pie with Pueblo green chili and aged white cheddar. The flour is sourced from Moxie Bred Company's Mill in Boulder. The apples and chilies both come from Longmont.
- Papa Mario's Grilled Cheese - Papa Mario's is a returning 2022 People's Choice winner and the triple winner of the 2021 Governor's Plate from Pueblo. They will be serving the Tiff Special, a roast beef sandwich with onions, green chile and jalapeños from Musso Farms in Pueblo.
- Stoke Pizza - Stoke Pizza is a returning competitor from Pueblo that will be serving a wood-fired chorizo, elote and green chile pizza with flour sourced from Boulder. The cheese comes from Springside Cheese Shop in Pueblo, and the green chiles, onions and jalapeños all come from Musso Farms in Pueblo.
- The Smoke 'N' CEO - The Smoke 'N' CEO is a competitor from Grand Junction and will be serving a green chile slider smash burger with green chiles from Pueblo and beef from a Grand Junction ranch.
- Araujo's Taqueria - Araujo's will be coming from Pueblo to serve a samosa stuffed with beans, ground beef, cheese and Pueblo green chile. A vegan dish of calabacitas (squash) with corn sourced from Musso Farms and DiSanti Farm in Pueblo will be served on the side.
- Grateful Planet Foods - Grateful Planet Foods will be coming down from Castle Rock to serve a plant-based French Dip sandwich with seitan proteins made in Lakewood. The sandwich will be served on baguettes made by Aspen Bakery in Denver.
