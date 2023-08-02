Food truck lineup for the 2023 Governor's Plate competition

PUEBLO — Six food trucks from across Colorado are going to compete at the 2023 Governor's Plate competition at the Colorado State Fair on Tuesday, August 29th.

Three of the trucks are returning favorites from past Governor's Plates, while the other three will be competing for the first time.

The competitors will be trying their best to wow Governor Polis and event attendees with sample-sized dishes made with Colorado Proud ingredients.

The competing trucks will be fighting to win the Governor's Plate Award as well as the People's Choice Award.

This year's lineup:



____

