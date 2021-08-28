Food booth serving 62 years at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — It all began in 1959.

A few women a part of the Vineland United Methodist Church sold lemonade and homemade pies out of their tent at the Colorado State Fair.

The booth evolved into what it is today, the Vineland United Methodist Food Booth.

62 years and a couple of ranch burgers later, and the volunteer crew still stands!

"The church is such a special place, and so that makes the booth a special place," said Donna Fitzsimmons, volunteer.

Donna Fitzsimmons has volunteered at the booth for 55 years.

To continue the tradition, Fitzsimmons brings with her kids and grand kids to the vendor.

"It's a generational event for people. They ate here as a child, they brought their kids here, now they are bringing their grand kids here," said Jackie Dorenkamp, Co-manager of Vineland United Methodist food booth.

The Vineland United Methodist Foot Booth will be open every day of the Colorado State Fair.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter