Food bank in Pueblo hosts Thanksgiving food pantry Monday

PUEBLO — Families in Pueblo will have a happy Thanksgiving. The RMSER Empowerment Center hosted a Thanksgiving food pantry Monday.

More than 300 families were able to collect different items for their meals for the holiday.

"This is really nice that they are doing this for the people that really need it and it is a blessing from God that they did this for us," said Luis Valdez, a Pueblo resident.

Tuesday, a turkey basket giveaway will be happening at the Harley Davidson Outpost on North Elizabeth Street in Pueblo from 10 a.m. to noon.

___





Is it 'truly' affordable to live in Colorado Springs? How easy is it to find an affordable home? If someone earns $51,000 a year and a third of their income goes to rent, they would need to find an apartment for about $1,280 a month. News5's Eleanor Sheahan takes you on a journey searching for this answer. The City of Colorado Springs wants public input on affordable housing needs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.