Food bank holiday planning challenged by inflation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The cost of living continues to rise. The consumer price index update for September was just released and it shows inflation continuing at a high rate. It average from numerous consumer price categories is an 8.2% increase.

This is happening as local food bank managers are working to make sure people have food for the holidays.

“We’ve had to sustain continued increases and continued longer lines at our direct service programs and at our partner agencies, because of the impact that it has had for so many families,” said Shannon Coker with Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado.

Like consumers, food banks also face higher prices.

At Care and Share Food Bank they buy in bulk by the pound. The price is up close to 12%.

Items for holiday meals are even more challenging.

“In years past, we've been able to get a turkey for about $10 to $15 a turkey,” said Coker, “This year, we had to spend $25 per turkey in order to get as many birds as we possibly could within the budget that we had.”

Supply chain gaps are adding to the issue.

“It's been on our mind because things like canned pumpkin and cranberries and stuffing were things that we had secured orders for but unfortunately, those orders for food were canceled,” said Coker.

There has been no success in securing those items from other suppliers.

It is possible donations could fill the gap but that is an unknown especially because inflation is creating budget uncertainty for many in the community.

”We certainly hope neighbors continue to open up their wallets and are able to fund our work,” said Coker, “But it's really unsure because you know, we're all taking a little bit different look at our own budgets.