Flu spiking in Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY — Southern Colorado is experiencing a rapid rise in flu cases like much of the rest of the state and country.

Since the first of November the number of flu hospitalizations in El Paso County has jumped from zero to 50.

In Pueblo County the rise is flu hospitalizations has gone from zero to 14 in just two weeks.

“Right now. This is probably one of the steepest mountains that I've seen probably ever in terms of how fast the cases are increasing,” said UCHealth Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention, Dr. Michelle Barron.

Adding to the issue is a low rate of vaccination. NBC was told by the CDC that the current flu vaccine coverage among adults is about 50% of what it was at this time of year pre-pandemic.

“For flu, you can get your flu shot, it is not too late, we don't anticipate that the flu is going to peak till probably end of January or mid to late January,” said Barron.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.