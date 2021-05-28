Flower truck business starts in Colorado Springs after "clarity" from COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS — "It is the flower version of a food truck." Shannon Cordavano just opened her new business in Colorado Springs. The pandemic helped push her to open Orange Blossom, an eye-catching mobile flower shop.

COVID-19 restrictions gave Cordavano a lot of time to think. “Last year was tough and it brought clarity for me.” She was not unhappy with her office job, she just felt she would be happier pursuing her own business idea. “I wanted to be doing something that spread joy and made me smile, and I was fairly certain this would make other people smile."

In business just days and Orange Blossom is attracting customers. Some spotting the bright blooms set out in open-air market style. Others are curious about the vintage flower truck.

"Her name is Clementine,” said Cordovano, "She's a 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 pick-up truck." The back is a flatbed, perfect for displaying flowers. The front cabin is mostly original. "Sometimes I have trouble finding 2nd, but I manage." To operate this business on wheels you have to know how to shift a manual.

There were opening day jitters that soon eased as customers spotted the fun flower and truck combo. "Yesterday, I almost sold out. I had to go buy more," said Cordovano. She is happy with early sales and equally pleased with customer comments. She overheard a husband and wife walking away after a purchase. “I heard him turn to her and he said this is so joyful." The plan for now is to locate near the corner of Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs on Wednesdays and Thursdays. There is a second spot on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at the Shops at Briargate.

