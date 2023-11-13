Florida man identified as victim in North Murray Homicide Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department released an update into a homicide that occurred on North Murray Boulevard over the weekend.

According to police, 36-year-old Brandon Kmetetz of West Palm Beach, Florida. Kmetetz was found in the area of North Murray Boulevard near the intersection of Eastern Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard.

As officers and medical personnel responded to the scene around 2:45 a.m. Friday morning, they found Kmetetz dead at the scene and shortly after, a gunshot wound was discovered.

Later that day, investigators identified 27-year-old Ontony Hatcher of Colorado Springs as the suspect in this case and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Hatcher turned himself in to the El Paso County Jail on November 11th.

Hatcher is facing the following charges:



murder in the first degree

murder in the second degree

aggravated robbery

Mr. Kmetetz's death marks the 28th homicide according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. According to records, at this time last year, there was a total of 42 homicides already investigated.

This is still an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

