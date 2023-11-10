Man dead, investigation underway following early morning shooting Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a death after an early morning shooting Friday.

According to the police, they responded to a shooting call around 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of Eastern Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard.

As police arrived they found a man in the parking lot, after attempting to administer aid, the man died at the scene. Police have no known suspects at this time.

The Violent Crimes Section, Homicide Unit has responded to the scene and is in charge of the investigation. Details about the individual who was killed are limited.

This is a developing situation and will be updated as News 5 learns more. Should you have information about this incident you are encouraged to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.