Florence rallies together for Fire Relief Fundraiser

PUEBLO — On Saturday, the Florence community is rallying together to support local businesses who were damaged in the fire in early August.

"You're just kind of in shock and awe because you just can't believe it. It's like a twilight zone," said Joen Elliott, who owns Treasures, a retail and art store that sits in the bottom floor of the historical building that went up in flames in the early hours of August 5.

Elliott and the other business owners are still struggling to get back on their feet, but say the support they have seen from local businesses over the course of the month.

"I've only been here three years and I lived in Denver before this, so to see all this town come together? It was just amazing," said Elliott.

Hans Prahl, the owner of Florence Brewing Company, says the fundraiser is just a small way that his company can help make this hard time better.

"Small towns everywhere... you have to come together to support each other cause you don't have the resources that a bigger town does and I think that's actually a strength. Some people might say small towns have a weakness in that, but that's actually a strength," said Prahl.

Prahl hopes they raise at least $10,000.00 to donate to the businesses in need.

The event will be complete with three bands, a silent auction, local food vendors and last from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.



