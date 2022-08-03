Watch Now
Florence hosts special election to replace city council after mass resignation

We are talking to voters about the turbulent few months without a full complement after six of the seven council members resigned. This followed an investigation into the former City Manager for sexual harassment allegations. News5's Natalie Chuck is in Florence asking voters why this election was so important.
The 2022 City of Florence Special Election will fill the six vacant out of seven city council seats.
FLORENCE — August 2, 2022 marks the beginning of a new chapter to the citizens in Florence, Colorado.

The City of Florence held a special election in order to fill vacant city council seats after six out of seven city council members resigned in March 2022.

"The main thing is picking up business that's been sitting and waiting," said one woman who voted on Tuesday.

The mass resignation followed the firing of the former City Manager, 54-year-old Michael Patterson, after he was accused of sexual harassment by former city employees.

Tuesday's election was done by hand, meaning all ballots were dropped off and filled out in-person.

"I feel more comfortable having coordinated this election that we are counting it by hand because there are a lot of processes that make sure every number is the same every time you count it," said Cortlyne Huppe, the Interim City Clerk.

The results are expected to be certified by August 12 and the new city council members are supposed to be sworn in on August 15.

Election results can be found here when ready.

