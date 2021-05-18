Floodwaters linger in Pueblo County following Monday's heavy rainfall

PUEBLO COUNTY — Some roads across Pueblo County remain partially or fully submerged following heavy rains on Monday.

Pueblo County Schools D70 canceled classes at Vineland Middle School and Elementary school due to floodwaters. According to a district spokesperson, crews will work to assess any damage to both facilities before returning students to classrooms.

PUEBLO STORM AFTERMATH: It’s safe to say The Mesa in Pueblo County was hit pretty hard by last night’s storm. @pueblod70 had to move students from Vineland elementary and middle schools to remote learning due to flooding in the area. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/ibADXfKJgG — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) May 18, 2021

On the other side of the county, people in Beulah are under a Flash Flood Warning until 12:30 p.m. News5 is hearing reports of some homeowners unable to access their driveways in the rural area.

First Alert 5 Meteorologist Sam Schreier says the Pueblo region will get a break from the rains across the mid-afternoon, but should anticipate showers and storms to move back in later today and overnight.

There is also the potential for small hail, although severe weather is not expected.

