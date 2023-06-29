Flood damages amount to $19.5 million for El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — Close to $19.5 million is the damage estimate so far from the June flooding in El Paso County, Colorado.

The tally is the reason for an emergency disaster declaration by County Commissioners who are asking for federal aid to help pay for the damage.

”There’s so much damage and the extent of damage, it’s so great that we are coordinating the biggest ticket items,” said Pikes Reginal Office of Emergency Management Director, Andrew Notbohm.

The request includes damage in unincorporated El Paso County combined with municipalities like the cities and towns of Colorado Springs, Fountain, and Green Mountain Falls.

The disaster declaration expedites repair efforts and starts the process of qualifying for reimbursement from FEMA.

“We expect to get those funds simply because of the damage that’s been created and then the economic impact it’s had on the citizen of our entire county and every municipality in the area,” said El Paso County Director of Public Works, Kevin Mastin.

Inspectors from the state and FEMA will be in El Paso County Thursday, June 29th to see the damage and confirm the need for emergency help.

The request for funding has to be approved by Colorado Governor Jared Police and then President Biden.

