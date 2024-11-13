Flags to be flown at half staff Wednesday to honor fallen Golden Police Officer

GOLDEN — Governor Jared Polis has ordered that flags be flown at half staff Wednesday to honor Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn.

Authorities say a suspected DUI driver hit and killed Officer Dunn on Highway 58 last week. He was 33 years old. They say the driver hit another officer, but she is expected to be okay. Authorities arrested the driver shortly after the crash.

A memorial service will be held for Officer Dunn in Golden Wednesday.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.

